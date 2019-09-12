2 men shot dead

LAHORE: Two persons were killed in different parts of the city on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified persons near Chowki Begum Kot. The victim identified as Tariq was a car showroom owner. In another incident, a 35-year-old man was gunned down by some unidentified persons in Gulshan-e-Ravi. The victim was identified as Bilal. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.