close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

2 men shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

LAHORE: Two persons were killed in different parts of the city on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified persons near Chowki Begum Kot. The victim identified as Tariq was a car showroom owner. In another incident, a 35-year-old man was gunned down by some unidentified persons in Gulshan-e-Ravi. The victim was identified as Bilal. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan