Israeli court fines clinic that rejected applicant for wearing hijab

JERUSALEM: A dental clinic in Netanya that wouldn’t hire a dentist because she wears a hijab will have to pay her $11,373 (Rs1.78 million) in compensation, the Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court said in a precedent-setting ruling.

In a conversation with the dentist, which she recorded, the clinic director conceded that she had made a positive impression on the clinic’s staff members, but claimed the patients wouldn’t want her to treat them because of the hijab. The court found that the refusal to hire her constituted illegal discrimination, international media reported.

The dentist, A., applied for a job at the New Shen Clinic. According to the ruling, during the interview with A. the owner and director of the clinic brought up the possibility of her removing her hijab for work. She rejected the suggestion and was later told that she didn’t get the job.

Around a week and a half after the interview, A. called the clinic director and recorded the conversation with him. After she was denied the job, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contacted the clinic and argued that it had discriminated against A. because of her religion. In response, the clinic said it was backtracking, and that A. would be welcome to work at the clinic. But at that point A. wasn’t interested and filed a claim in compensation for hiring discrimination.