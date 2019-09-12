close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
AFP
September 12, 2019

Dark side

Business

AFP
September 12, 2019

A man walks in an impoverished neighbourhood in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. With the lowest unemployment rate in the Mediterranean, Israel can give the impression of having achieved an economic miracle. But its growth can obscure a darker side in poorer neighbourhoods where families’ struggles with the cost of living are acute.

