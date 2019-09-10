close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

US Centcom chief meets COAS, discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan

Top Story

 
September 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The commander of the United States Central Command (US Centcom), General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the Pakistan Army's headquarters.

Gen McKenzie, who is in Pakistan since Sept 7, met Gen Bajwa with his delegation, the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a press release. The US Centcom commander and the Pakistan Army Chief discussed "geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation" during their meeting, the ISPR added.

Earlier on Saturday, when he had arrived in Pakistan along with his 17-member delegation, Gen McKenzie had visited the Tarbela Dam, touring the various components of the project, including the main dam, spillways, reservoir, and the powerhouse. The US delegation had observed that the US recent grant worth $41 million would extend the useful life of the Tarbela powerhouse by 15-20 years and restore 148 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity.

Earlier this year, Gen McKenzie met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him the US-Pakistan relations and the ongoing Afghan peace talks, among other issues.

