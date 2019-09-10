CM pays homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), companions

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Karbala incident gives us the lesson to uphold truthfulness as well as reality.

Nawasa-e-Rasool Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) preferred to sacrifice for the sake of Islam but did not yield before the mendacious. The lesson of patience, sacrifice and sticking to righteousness is hidden in the Karbala incident. Martyrs not only remain alive in the pages of history but in reality also. The name of the oppressed gets wiped out from the annals of history. The cruel Modi has inflicted perpetration and tyranny in the Held Kashmir. Modi is not a democratic leader but has become Yazid of present era. Modi should listen to loud and clear message that history of Islam is filled with innumerable incidents of sacrifice. Thousands of martyrs by sacrificing their lives are upholding the greatest tradition of Karbala incident in Held Kashmir. The sacred blood of Kashmiris will achieve fruition and the name of callous Modi will be wiped out.

Usman Buzdar while giving his message on Yaum-e-Ashur, said that grief of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala would remain an invaluable asset and will last till doomsday. The great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs of Karbala have turned alive the sterling and universal Islamic values and norms of patience, tolerance and sacrifice. The war fought between the truth and falsehood in Karbala battlefield teaches a lesson to the Muslims to wage a war against oppression and brutality. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave everlasting sacrifice for the sake of elevation of Islam and precious sacrifices laid down by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his comrades during the Karbala battlefield are a source of beacon light for the Muslims for all times to come. The journey of martyrs of Karbala, their valour and great sacrifices will remain everlasting till the existence of this world and will also provide consolation and comfort to the oppressed nations and infuse new spirit as well.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by virtue of his strong character and deeds also raised the voice of truthfulness and also imparted us the lesson of human values. The struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gives us an everlasting message to remain steadfast and affirm against cruelty and reiterate the pledge that we have to transform our lives in true sense by following the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and act upon them in its true letter and spirit.