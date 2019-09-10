close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
AFP
September 10, 2019

AFP
September 10, 2019

Anti-Brexit protesters wave European flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Irish counterpart in Dublin on Monday as he battles to salvage his hardline Brexit strategy and force an early election in the face of fierce opposition in Westminster. The British leader has vowed to take Britain out of the EU by October 31 with or without a formal divorce deal -- despite warnings that the latter scenario would entail economic chaos.

