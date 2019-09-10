tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Anti-Brexit protesters wave European flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Irish counterpart in Dublin on Monday as he battles to salvage his hardline Brexit strategy and force an early election in the face of fierce opposition in Westminster. The British leader has vowed to take Britain out of the EU by October 31 with or without a formal divorce deal -- despite warnings that the latter scenario would entail economic chaos.
