One killed, several injured in road accident

SUKKUR: A student of Mehran Engineering University was killed and five others were wounded after a car hit their motorcycles on late Friday. A murder case was registered against former Sindh MPA of PPP, Advocate Poonjo Bheel, while the district bar association, Umerkot, strongly condemned the police over registering the case against its ex-president. The victim’s family staged a protest on Saturday and demanded the arrest of the accused for allegedly killing the victim.

Mahesh Malhi, a cousin of the deceased Rajnesh, said he along with his five relatives and friends was going back to home on three motorcycles. When they reached near the Danish Marriage Hall, Umerkot, on Kunri Road, a black car having Sindh government number plate, GSC-849, was being carelessly driven on the wrong side of the road and hit them. The collision resulted in the death of one of pillion riders, Rajnesh, and others got severe injuries, he added.

Mahesh said he was beaten when he requested the drunken car driver, Advocate Poonjo Bheel to take the injured to local hospital for treatment. The complainant informed that a few days ago, an altercation had occurred between Bheel and Rajnesh, while the ex-MPA threatened the victim. The injured were identified as of Kanniya Lal, s/o Jhetha Nand, Rajnesh, s/o Ashok Kumar, Sooraj Sherani, s/o Sarwar Arain, Abrar, s/o Sarwar Arain, Radhe Sham, s/o Ashok, and complainant Mahesh, s/o Jhetha, who were shifted the DHQ hospital, Umerkot.