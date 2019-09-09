Concrete efforts needed to highlight Kashmir issue: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said Kashmir could not be freed from illegal Indian occupation by just blocking roads and raising slogans but there is a need of concrete efforts to highlight the issue all over the world.

Talking to media persons, Khursheed Shah said the government should initiate a comprehensive policy to draw the attention of the world community as well as Muslim world over the human rights violations committed by the Indian occupied forces in Kashmir. He said Turkey is a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and always supports the Kashmir cause, while some of the Muslim countries are conferring Indian Prime Minister Modi with their highest civilian awards.

The PPP leader said the government should take all the stakeholders on board to achieve better results on the Kashmir issue. He said the future of Pakistan is at a risk, while government is still trying to harass the opposition leaderships, adding the new generation demanded a prosperous and enlightened Pakistan. Shah said the party has constituted a committee to decide whether to attend the Islamabad lockdown protest or not that has been called by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said he would not respond to Sheikh Rasheed’s comments about him and PPP’s leadership during his visit to Sukkur.