Differences among Karak public reps resolved

KARAK: The Khattak Ittehad, a local rights organization, on Saturday helped end differences among the three elected representatives of Karak district.

MNA Shahid Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and two MPAs of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and Malik Zafar Azam agreed to remove their differences to serve the people of Karak with full devotion.

They made the pledge in the presence of the elders of the rights organization including its patron-in-chief Haji Ilyas, Khursheed Sultan, Malik Shamsul Wahab and others.

They also inked a written agreement on Saturday and resolved to abide by it to avoid differences in future.

On the occasion, the lawmaker Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel said that all the developmental funds would be divided equally among the MNA and MPAs in their respective constituencies of PK-85 and PK-86.

He claimed that the MNA was responsible to bring funds from federal government and the provincial government’s oil and gas royalty funds would be given to the two MPAs.

He claimed that the federal government and the provincial government funds would be equally divided to complete uplift projects.

The lawmaker further said that the foreign oil and gas exploration company MOL had approved Rs400 million for Banda-Gurguri road and the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has approved Rs240 million as production bonus funds and Rs 120 million has been released under Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

He claimed that the development projects would be launched in the district with the huge funds and said that all the drinking water supply schemes and educational institutions falling in Jandri union council, Jatta Ismailkhel and Sabirabad union councils would be solarized to provide drinking water to the students. The lawmaker said that there was dispute between the MNA and MPA Malik Zafar Azam over the chairmanship of Petroleum Sector Development Committee (PSDC).

He claimed that the issue would be resolved after getting legal opinion from the advocate general of the province to run the developmental projects in the district.

He appreciated the efforts of the elders of the rights organization for providing the opportunity for them to resolve the differences through mutual understandings.

He resolved along with the other two lawmakers to work jointly for the development

of the district and would launch a two years’ developmental plan for Karak to resolve all basic problems of the district. He said that in first phase all the major issues would be resolved and in later phase the small issues of the people would be addressed.