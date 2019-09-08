JS Global hosts investment moot

KARACHI: JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), Pakistan’s leading equity brokerage and investment banking firm, has once again taken the lead and successfully hosted the fourth edition of its annual event, titled “Pakistan Investment Conference – 2019” (PIC 2019) during September 4 to 6 in the US, a statement said on Saturday.

This mega event, held annually, is designed with the aim to attract foreign direct and portfolio investments to Pakistan and present a true image of the country to the international community, it added.

Further, through policy-level engagement, the business delegation aimed at lobbying for better access and improvement in the economic ties.

The high-powered delegation for the event led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail included Ambassador at Large for Investment Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Member Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Khalid Mansoor, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik and JSGCL CEO Kamran Nasir, it said. Also accompanying the delegation were top level management of leading local corporations comprising roughly one-thirds of the market capitalisation of the benchmark KSE-100 index.

The event commenced on September 4 in Washington, DC at the US Department of State, where Alice G Wells, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia was present along with members from the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, and Bureau of Energy Resources, in addition to prominent members of US.