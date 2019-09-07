Deployment of UN forces in IHK demanded

Rawalpindi : Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has released second document submitted under agenda items 4 to the UN Secretary General for circulation at the 42nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council starting in Geneva from 9 to 27 September 2019, says a press release.

The JKCHR, a non-governmental organisation with a special consultative status, in a statement issued here said that the document submitted under agenda item 4 is titled “Jammu and Kashmir - Withdrawal of all troops and sending United Nations Force”.

It highlighted that more than ever before the protection of the rights of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir and the territorial integrity of the state, is a situation that requires the UN’s attention. UN Security Council Resolution 38 of 17 January 1948 and UN Security Council Resolution 91 of 30 March 1951 protect the territorial integrity of the State and prescribe against any step by India that would violate the principle of a UN supervised free and fair plebiscite.

JKCHR President Dr Nazir Gilani pointed out that government of India assured at the 463rd meeting of the UN Security Council held on 7 February 1950, that, “According to the resolution of 5 January 1949, (S/1196, paragraph 15), the object of the plebiscite is to decide the question of accession - which necessarily includes continued accession, of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India or to Pakistan. Now, accession does not mean dissolution: the acceding State remains intact and fully sovereign in its own field even after accession; it continues as a single unit. If, therefore, the plebiscite is to be held for the State as a whole, if the State is to accede as a whole, it must not be disrupted beforehand....We attach the greatest importance to sub-paragraph 3 (b), which was inserted in the resolution at India’s instance, and which we regard as embodying the assurance that the State would have unquestioned sovereignty through its territory before the plebiscite was held”.