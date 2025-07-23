King Charles denies 'really ill' claims in emotional cancer update

King Charles gives health update during outing with Queen Camilla

King Charles issued a positive health update during a recent outing with Queen Camilla following the concerning comments that he "really is ill."

As per the royal family, the couple spent a "wonderful day" in Newmarket and performed a few engagements.

At first, Charles and Camilla visited The National Stud, where they met those "involved in industry-leading stud services, educational programmes, and charities improving access to British horse racing for young people."

The King and Queen then photographed at King Edward VII Memorial Hall. At last, they joined the officials at The Jockey Club, the largest employer and commercial organisation in British horseracing.

Notably, King Charles made rare comments about his cancer journey, seemingly refuting claims about his declining health.

A cancer survivor, Lee Harman, recalled his interaction with the monarch during walkabout.

In conversation with PA news agency, he shared, "I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things.'"

"He asked me how I was, and I said, 'I'm all good' I got the all clear from cancer last year," Lee added.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Since then, the monarch has been undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

It is important to mention that the monarch gave a health update after a known actress, Dame Joanna Lumley, showered praises on the King's determination to his duty despite being "really ill."