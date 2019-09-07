Hot, humid spell to continue

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over northern parts of Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm were expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Mirpur Khas division.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including MB Din, 76mm, Jhelum, 39, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 38, Shamsabad 13), Hafizabad, 29, Murree, 16, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, A/P 9, Z.P 6, Bokra 3, Golra 2), Chakwal, 10, Mangla, 2, Diplo, 17, Chahchoro, 8, Mithi, 7, Nagarparkar, 5 and Islamkot, 1.

Friday’s highest temperature was recorded in Turbat where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 26°C.