Armed forces celebrate Defence Day of Pakistan

LAHORE: The armed forces celebrated the Defence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervor. The day started with 21 guns salute and prayers and Fateha was offered for the sons who laid down their lives in defence of the mother land. Across the country, the three services held defence shows displaying different equipment in use with the armed forces. The PAF celebrated the day with flypasts and aerobatic shows from their different platforms.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across different units and establishments of the three services where order of the day by the respective services chiefs was read out. Senior officers laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s monuments.

In Lahore, the day started with special prayers in PAF mosques for the martyred souls who laid down their lives for the motherland. In connection with the Defence Day, an aerial and static display was also arranged at the base. Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command. An impressive aerial display by PAF fighter jets enthralled the visitors. Ultralight and aero-modeling aircraft display was also held, which proved to be a source of enthusiasm for spectators. PAF aircraft including JF-17 Thunder, F-16, Mirage and F-7, in addition to ground support and other auxiliary equipment were put on display.

The event was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers, airmen and civilians of Pakistan Air Force, high-ranking civil and military officers and other dignitaries. Students from various educational institutions of the city also thronged the venue to

witness the aerial and static display.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Navy celebrated the 54th anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of our Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and numerically superior enemy with unprecedented display of unity and resolve during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The day dawned with special prayers offered at all naval mosques for progress, integrity and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat laid a floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha. A special get-together was also held with the families of Shuhada at Karachi in which Commander Karachi paid rich tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Families of Shuhada also shared their views and golden memories of our national heroes and their loved ones.