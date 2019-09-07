Sanjrani calls for Ummah’s collective response on IHK situation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said the recent volatile situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) required a joint and sagacious response from the Muslim Ummah, as India under the leadership of Narendra Modi was involved in crime against humanity in the occupied valley.

He observed this wile exchanging views with Khalid Saleh Al-Modaifer, Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Saudi Arabia who is leading an 18-member delegation to Pakistan. Chairman Senate said that Modi’s recent actions were totally unconstitutional, illegal and contrary to the international laws.