close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 7, 2019

Sanjrani calls for Ummah’s collective response on IHK situation

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said the recent volatile situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) required a joint and sagacious response from the Muslim Ummah, as India under the leadership of Narendra Modi was involved in crime against humanity in the occupied valley.

He observed this wile exchanging views with Khalid Saleh Al-Modaifer, Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Saudi Arabia who is leading an 18-member delegation to Pakistan. Chairman Senate said that Modi’s recent actions were totally unconstitutional, illegal and contrary to the international laws.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan