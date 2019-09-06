Family members meet Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: Family members of former premier Nawaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat Jail Thursday to have weekly meeting with. They included his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, son-in-law Capt Safdar (retd), grandson and nieces. They remained with him for few hours and had lunch together.

According to sources, the deposed prime minister who is also the supreme leader of the PML-N, discussed with them matters relating to the family and the political situation. The sources quoted him as saying that neither there were efforts for making any deal with the government nor he would accept any condition for securing his release.

Nawaz was quoted as saying that he will stick to his principled stance and would never beg before the ‘selected’ government since it was already very close to its early fall. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. However, he was acquitted in the second case namely Hill Metal reference.