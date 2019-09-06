KP IGP suspends SHO of Gulbahar Police Station

PESHAWAR: IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan has ordered suspension of SHO and the entire investigation staff of Gulbahar Police Station for lodging a false case against a woman by her relatives. Director media of the KP Police said the IGP also ordered an inquiry into the case lodged on July 26. He added the IGP in presence of senior officers heard the version of the staff who failed to prove their point. The lady, Sumera, was later murdered near the Motorway Toll Plaza when she came to the city in connection with the hearing in the case. Her spouse was murdered a few years back. Her daughter Nazo Shinwari has recently taken up the issue.