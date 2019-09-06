Sarfaraz Rafiqui, the lionheart

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chivalric, dynamic, iconic Rafiqui
Dare devil, steadfast, symbolic Rafiqui
Allegory implicated by panthers of Pure
Mercurial, oceanic, ‘n quite at the shore;
Undaunted commander with aims gorgeous
Visionary, brave-hearted, upright, ferocious
Arrogant Goliath, challenging David’s lines
Explosions, fire- fury welcoming the lions
Death, no way could scathe or meet e’m
Martyrdom was joyous to embrace and greet e’m
Victorious by the divine will of Allah
Legacy n’ annals, of thirsty Kerbala
Veterans’ envy their maestro and legend
His stature, a human cannot comprehend;
Disciple, the Younus a leopard of zeal
Bravery, no match to the men of steel
“Turn to kill only” was order of the day
With comrade and airmen-ship, kill all the prey
Crusadic commandments of supreme mentor
Followed PAF’s traditions, norms n’ culture;
Cecil Chaudhry, the stalwart of triad not the duo
Shot out of thirteen, the enemy’s two
Impounding upon the ugly oppressors
Thwarted the whoosh and dungeon curators
Willing to be slained, a staunch Hijazi
Emerged out as a respected Ghazi
Those who fell as per will of Allah
Are alive forever, Alhumd-o-lillah, Alhumd-o-lillah
On 6 September 1965, Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmad Rafiqui led a formation of three F-86 aircraft to attack the Indian airfield of Halwara. As they proceeded to attack, guns of his aircraft jammed due to a defect and stopped firing. Acting beyond the call of duty, Rafiqui refused to leave the battlefield and tried to give the formation as much protection as possible with an unarmed aircraft. In the process, his aircraft was shot down and he fell as a martyr. Rafiqui was awarded Hilal-i-Juraat.
Poem by the late Professor Taha Khan
Translation by Air Commodore (retd) Adnan Khan (Ibn-e-Taha)
