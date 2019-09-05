NA body to probe who were behind GIDC ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Despite knowing about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to withdraw ordinance to waive off GIDC amount of Rs208 billion, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance decided to continue its scrutiny to ascertain facts that who were behind this move for promulgation of ordinance in such haste.

The proceedings of the committee witnessed echo of hearing about vested interests being served behind this move so they have decided to forward probing questions to the ministries/departments to find out facts. The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenues met under chairmanship of Asad Umar here at the Parliament House and during the proceedings of the meeting the news broke which was shared with the committee by MNA Nafisa Shah that the PM took decision to withdraw ordinance for waiving off Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). The ruling PTI MNA Faiz Ullah made sentimental speech and said that it was not the mandate of the PTI to take such decision in haste so even if it was decided to withdraw the ordinance it should be ascertained who was behind this move that had brought bad name to PM Imran Khan. “This move simply aimed at referring Imran Khan’s name into NAB case,” he added.

When MNA Ali Pervaiz raised the issue that this GIDC fiasco was finalised during the tenure of Asad Umar when he was serving as finance minister so first of all he should explain his position.

The Chairman of panel Asad Umar explained that he decided to make GIDC as part of the agenda of today’s meeting before issuance of this presidential ordinance because he wanted to know whether the fertilizer companies brought down prices of fertilizer per bag or not. He said when they came into power and then was serving as finance minister he was informed about dismal performance on account of revenues. He said that the government had devised strategy to request the superior courts to establish special bench for resolving tax issues pending into litigation so the secondly it was decided to settle GIDC issues. He said the government increased gas prices twice so it was considered to settle the GIDC issue first and then raise its prices. He said the last PML-N led government provided 50 percent waive off of GIDC amount to CNG sector but no one raised hue and cry.

Ali Pervaiz MNA raised relevant points and said that the government in haste issued ordinance to provide benefits to few parties so the government must share information before the Parliament who are among the board of directors getting major benefits. There are clear cut examples of conflict of interest so proper disclosure should be made before the committee, he added.

It was finally decided that the NA panel would continue its scrutiny even after decision of withdrawal of ordinance and three members including Ali Pervaiz, Faiz Ullah and others would frame their questions and summon authorities concerned to take decision on future course of action after receiving replies of concerned ministries and departments.

Nafisa Shah from PPP said that this government became habitual to bypass the Parliament and they had so far made legislation through 15 ordinances in last one year.

The NA panel also discussed the possibility of achieving the FBR’s annual target of Rs5.5 trillion. The FBR’s Member IRS Policy Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar and Member IRS Operation Seema Shakil told the committee that the FBR could achieve the desired target with certain assumptions as they would have to rely on technology and effective enforcement. The committee was informed that the FBR could collect in the range of Rs4800 to Rs 5200 billion with nominal growth and buoyancy in growth and with increased efforts it could materialise its fixed target of Rs5550 billion.