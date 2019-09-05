Defence Day is an icon of national unity

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shah Faisal Afridi has said that the Defence Day is an icon of national unity.

Addressing a meeting held at PCJCCI premises to celebrate the Defence Day, he said it was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs.

PCJCCI Senior Vice-President Ahmed Hasnain and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif also paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis who became a rock wall to defend our motherland against aggression of the enemy. The ceremony was attended by all executive committee members and many other renowned personalities.

President PCJCCI urged the business community to commemorate the Defence Day to strengthen national unity. He applauded the cooperation of China that it extended during war time of Pakistan and said that China and Pakistan had steadily increased cooperation on military and defence matters in recent years. China is planning to build its second offshore naval base near a strategically important Pakistani port it appears that the relationship between Beijing and Islamabad is as strong as ever, the both nations are coming up as “Iron Brothers”, he added.

Ahmed Hasnain said that this year Defence Day would be unique because the armed forces of Pakistan have achieved standout achievements in the war against terrorism which provided stability and continuity to the motherland; we salute our martyrs and war heroes who performed their duty in defending the motherland. Salahuddin Hanif said that the death of a martyr was the life of the nation. Salute to the martyrs of Pakistan and their families.