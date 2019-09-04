Meeting discusses mini-marathon

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Yugoslavia-based Martina of Mamzar Club Dubai, Ahsan Zaki of CPS Club, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Shahid Nizami, DSO Nadeem Qaiser and other officials attended the meeting. The holding of mini marathon race was discussed in detail during the meeting. Several foreign sprinters are likely to take part in proposed Mini Marathon Race.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Punjab govt is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. “The sports funds have also been increased for this purpose. Sports Board Punjab will extend every kind of cooperation for the holding of mini marathon race,” he added.