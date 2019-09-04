New domestic set-up: Cricketers concerned over reduction of Lahore teams

LAHORE: There will be three Lahore region city cricket teams instead of six after the launch of new domestic structure, raising severe concern among the cricketers.

Before the new structure was launched two teams each of every zone used to participate in the district cricket tournament. In 2003 there were plans to form six zone of the city but the idea was shelved and each zone was allowed to have two teams each. Around 132 clubs are operating in the city but now with new structure at place now the will be 60 players playing the first class cricket instead of 120.

Local cricketers and organisers have expressed concern in this regard. “With the new formula only three Lahore teams will be playing in the city championship which as a matter of great concern,” observed cricketers and organisers.

As the city is developing and its population is growing day by day, there was a need of forming a South zone along with West, East and North zones and developing more grounds and raising the existing to a set standard but no one is seems interested in taking the step. A PCB spokesman, when contacted, stated that the new domestic structure will be reviewed after a year and changes will be carried out according to the needs. “Right now one team per city formula will be applied and later it would be increased according to the requirement,” he added.