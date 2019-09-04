Punjab govtokays ad hoc relief for civil servants

LAHORE: The Punjab government Tuesday approved ad hoc relief for all civil servants from grade-I to 22 for years 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 and hiring in different departments including Punjab Thermal Power and Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power plants, hiring of a technical member in environmental tribunal and hiring in anti-terrorism courts.

The approval was given in the 15th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance chaired by Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawan Bakhat Hashim, attended by minister for commerce, trade and investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, adviser to chief minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, secretary finance and other official concerned. The meeting also approved change in Punjab Board of Investment and Trade annual budget, supplementary grants for road sector project of Mianwali, increase in allowances of agriculture productivity projects and appointment of the Board of Director of the Bank of Punjab. The minister instructed the School Education Department to ensure judicious use of resources and education reforms and promotion and marketing of religious and historic places in a better way. He instructed Tourism and Youth Development Departments to focus and promote tourist sites in the province.

warning: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given last warning to MSs of all teaching hospitals for improving their performance and after 15 days those showing poor performance would be changed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said action will be taken against MSs on poor cleanliness condition in public sector hospitals. She said relief and ease should be provided to patients in public sector hospitals. Patients should not face any difficulty regarding provision of medical facilities and availability of medicines in public sector hospitals. Misbehaviour with patients cannot be tolerated in public sector hospitals, she said and added that provision of best healthcare facilities to patients is top priority of the government. PTI government believes in providing best healthcare facilities to people, the minister said and added surprise visits would be conducted for monitoring and inspecting medical facilities in hospitals and action against those who found guilty will be taken on the spot. The minister said this while chairing a meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department here on Tuesday. Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, FJMU VC Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, VC KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr Arif Tajamul were present. CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, MS Services Hospital Dr Saleem Cheema, MS Ganga Ram Dr Fayyaz Butt, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MD Children Hospital Prof Dr Saleem, MS General Hospital Dr Mehmood Salahuddin and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

nutrition moot: A meeting of stakeholders on pre-arrangements of “International Food and Nutrition Conference & Expo (FONCE-2019)” was held at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Tuesday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the upcoming conference and expo with the theme of “Innovations and Partnerships in Food Systems for Zero Hunger”. The event will be held on November 28. In the meeting, Vice-Chancellor University of the Gambia Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Director General, Punjab Forensics Science Agency, Dr Ashraf Tahir and other representatives from dairy and food industries, media industry, researchers and professionals from public and private sectors and UVAS faculty members were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said food sector had a huge potential and opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs. He said UVAS would provide its full support for making the conference a success.

The conference is aimed at bringing national and international scientists, experts and stakeholders to a single platform for sharing their experiences and innovative knowledge in recent development.