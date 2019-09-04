close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 4, 2019

File pendency

Newspost

 
September 4, 2019

Reportedly, ‘career progression files’ are being kept in pendency in a few federal level organizations, and not being forwarded to the highest destination. Does it make any sense to keep career progression files in pendency? Is this not abuse/ misuse of authority?

It is a troubling reality that in different public-sector organizations career progression is used as a weapon of exploitation. Now it remains a touchstone for those who are the proponents of rule of law and effective organizational governance to take notice of such inordinate delays and deliberate attempts of administration to keep career progression files of senior, serious, sober and competent officers in pendency so as to deprive them of their right to promotion.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

