Karachi traffic

Travelling on Karachi roads turns into a traffic nightmare for many people. The main reason is the absence of effective traffic management and because of ongoing development work in different parts of the city. Karachi has about 15,000 buses. There are no bus terminals, bus depots for these buses. Congestion is also created by port-related heavy vehicles traffic that passes through the already congested roads of the city.

Keeping these things in view, the authorities concerned should try to take necessary measures which could lessen the problem as new roads, overpasses, underpasses etc are being built and widened. The government should also try to improve the performance of the traffic police. All these efforts will hopefully bring about a positive change in the traffic situation of the city.

Muneeba Jahangir

Karachi