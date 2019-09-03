DAVIS CUP TIE IN ISLAMABAD: Dilawar can convince Khanna for India’s visit, says Hameed

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Davis Cup captain Hameedul Haq has hoped that former Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Dilawar Abbas will play his role in convincing his brother-like-friend Anil Khanna to ensure Indian team’s visit to Islamabad for the important tie.

The fate of Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India hangs in the balance following the visitor team’s refusal to cross border. The International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) committee will meet in a week time to decide on the tie.

“Dilawar Abbas holds the key here. Anil Khanna, who is running for ITF president post and needs Pakistan backing, has very cordial relations with Dilawar Abbas. Khanna has always described Dilawar as his brother. So much so that during last ITF elections, Dilawar Abbas launched a hectic campaign in his favour travelling from one country to another to support for Khanna’s credential as president PTF.”

Hameed said now it was time for India and Khanna to pay back. “No one is more suitable to convince India to send their team to Pakistan. If Khanna has any liking for Pakistan and wants to respond the good gesture Pakistan has always shown to him over the years, he should bring India’s team to Pakistan on personal assurance. Only Khanna, who holds all the powers when it comes to Indian tennis, can play his role in bringing the team to Pakistan. There is no better time for Dilawar to request Khanna to help Pakistan tennis out.”

Hameed added that Khanna, who is also vice president of the ITF, had promised Pakistan four years back that he will bring Davis Cup back to the country.

“At that time he even failed to do that. Now when the ITF elections are around the corner, we must make sure that Khanna plays his role at least ensuring Indian Davis Cup tie stays in Pakistan.” The recipient of ITF Davis Cup commitment award, Hameed said Pakistan should think of supporting Khanna if he assures that Indian team will play in Pakistan.

“If India refuses sending its team to Pakistan, it will be unjust for the PTF to even think of supporting Khanna.”

Hameed was surprised over the ITF committee’s decision to delay the tie that was schedule for September 14-15. “According to my understanding the ITF has clearly mentioned in Davis Cup rules book that there are four reasons which can result in delay or postponement of a Davis Cup tie. Surprisingly not a single clause is applicable to Pakistan case.”

According to the ITF Davis Cup rules book, the four reasons include war, political unrest, terrorism or natural disaster. “There is no war like situation. No political unrest in Pakistan. Neither there is terrorism nor a natural disaster. So there is no reason that fits in Pakistan case. So there would be no exaggeration in saying that delaying the tie was unjust.”