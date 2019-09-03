‘Eyesight of blind persons can be restored through corneal grafting’

Rawalpindi : The eyesight of blind people, numbering over three lac in country, could be restored through corneal grafting, stated Chairman of Movement for Eye Donation, Dr Mohammad Mazhar Qayyum, while talking to newsmen here Monday.

While, briefing Dr Mazhar said cornea (the transparent layer which covers and protects the outer and front part of the eye), which is either black or brown. In corneal grafting, the entire eye is not changed rather a front part of the eye is changed. The persons whose cornea is affected by injury, infection or any disease could be treated upon and their eyesight could be restored by operation.

However, he regretted that though there are only three lac blind persons in Pakistan, however, there is lack of corneas here numbering only 3,000 corneas, which is too short.

Dr. Mazhar told that due to this reason, he along with other doctors has formed a body and have launched a campaign for eye donation. Through this campaign we would be able to create awareness among people and convince them for donating their eyes, which could be used for blind persons for restoring their eyesight. It is a noble cause. However, he expressed his concern that ‘ulema’, religious persons are against the practice of changing eyes from dead bodies which they term is against Islamic rules and principles. In this context, Dr Mazhar referred examples of liver and heart transplantation, which is done. Restoring eyesight of a blind person with replacement from dead person’s eyes is a great service for the humanity. He said people donate their eyes at their own will for the restoration of the eyesight of a blind person.

The chairman further informed that he along with other members of the Eye Donation Campaign body like, Vice Chairman Dr. Waheed Iqbal, Secretary General Barrister Afzal Hussain held a meeting with the custodian of Bar Imam shrine, Peer Syed Haider Gillani at his residence on Monday. When the body members briefed him about importance of donating eyes, Peer Syed Haider Gillani agreed with them and termed it a noble cause. With the restoration of eyesight, the people would be able to read Quran besides seeing other beautiful creations of Allah. Peer Syed Haider assured all possible help and cooperation to the Eye Donation Body members in their noble task.

The campaign for eye donation has been recently initiated and we are confident enough to get positive result by convincing people to donate their eyes for blind persons, Dr. Mazhar Qayyum concluded.