Man recovered from police ‘torture cell’ dies

LAHORE: A 36-year-old man, victim of police torture in Gujjarpura, succumbed to his injuries at hospital on Monday.

The victim's family lodged a strong protest against the police and demanded justice without delay. The victim, identified as Amjad Zulfiqar, was kept in a private torture cell along with eight others by the Gujjarpura police. As the video of the cell was flashed in the electronic media, the victims were released. Broken with severe physical and mental injuries, he was shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment. The victim breathed his last on Monday. The doctors said the victim had died of cardiac arrest. An autopsy would help ascertain the cause of death. A case was already registered on the complaint of the victim's brother against three police men. The SHO and three others were suspended by the DIG Operations. The incident had created uproar in the police department and the public. It exposed tall claims of police commanders of change in traditional thana culture.

security: Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that in sensitive districts, DPOs should personally monitor security arrangements for A category processions and snipers should also be installed on the rooftops on the buildings in the vicinity of sensitive Majalis.

He directed to utilise drones cameras for the security of the 9th and 10th Muharam A category processions and their routes should also be checked by Bomb Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs and Special Branch teams while parking should be at least 100 feet away from mosques and Imambargahs. He also issued directions regarding security arrangements for devotees on the annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fareed ud Din Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan and said women officials should be deputed for the search and security of women devotees while commandoes in civvies should also be deputed inside the shrine. The IGP also directed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic so that devotees can visit the shrine on Urs without any trouble. He expressed these views while issuing directions to the CCPO Lahore and all RPOs in a video link conference held today at Central Police Office.

During the conference the IG Punjab directed officers to specially inspect lock ups and video recording during their surprise visits to police stations and in case of any violation of the SOP a strict legal and departmental action must be taken without any delay. He further said that RPOs who require additional recourses or personals for Muharram security should contact the Addl IG Operations.

He further said that in sensitive districts search sweep and combing operations should continue in the vicinity of Imambargahs, processions and Majalis ensuring a strict implementation of the Loudspeaker Act, ban on graffiti, arms display and firing. In the conference, Addl IG R&D Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Addl IG establishment Punjab captain retired Ahmad Lateef, Addl IG operations Punjab Inam Ghani, Addl IG D & I Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG training Punjab Tariq Masood yaseen, Addl IG welfare and finance, Rao Sardar, Addl IG PHP Manzor Sarwar Chaudary, Addl IG investigation Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Addl IG special branch Punjab Zaeem Iqbal sheikh, Addl IG CTD Punjab Muhammad Tahir Rai along with other senior officers were present.

Woman found dead: A 40-year-old woman was found dead in the Canal near EME Society in the Chung police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The body of the victim, yet to be identified, was putrefied. A passerby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed the police. An Edhi ambulance reached the scene and shifted the victim.