Food ministry launches Rs1.6bln backyard poultry initiative

ISLAMABAD: Government on Monday launched Rs1.6 billion worth of backyard poultry initiative to provide pre-vaccinated high-laying birds at subsidised rates to unorganised sector around the country.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Mehboob Sultan along with Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and Jahangir Khan Tareen inaugurated the backyard poultry initiative in Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi.

The project was designed to provide five million pre-vaccinated high-laying birds throughout the country, including Islamabad capital territory, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The project has been approved by the concerned quarters.

“Under the project five million vaccinated chickens would be distributed at subsidised rates and would be accessible to all and sundry,” Sultan said in a statement. “This program is one of the steps for the provision of animal protein and other food nutrients to undernourished population.”

The project’s total cost is Rs1.635 billion. Federal and provincial governments would bear 30 percent of the project’s cost, while 70 percent would be the beneficiary share. Food minister further said the provision of cheap poultry products is a good step to address the issue of malnutrition.

The minister, citing the National Nutrition Survey 2018/19, said 40 percent children up to five years of age in Pakistan have different physical and mental health issues. Pakistan ranks 3rd in this menace according to a survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund, he said.

“We need concrete steps to address the issues in small children and achieve zero- hunger target,” he added. “Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Program focuses on economic, agricultural and social revolution in the country.”

Minister said backyard poultry is successful internationally-tested program. “This project could prove vital for our women especially those residing in villages,” he added. “This initiative will strengthen them physically and economically, for our government strongly believes that empowering our womenfolk would guarantee a bright future.”

Dreshak said the project is a big leap towards self-reliance and poverty alleviation. Tareen hoped that the country would be able to export agricultural products instead of importing after successful completion of the initiative.

Hashim Popalzai, secretary ministry of food said the focus of the initiative/project is to bring the rural population out of poverty. “We are grateful to the Prime Minister Imran Khan who gave prime importance to address the issue of malnutrition,” Popalzai added. Birds/chickens were distributed among the beneficiaries at the end of the event.