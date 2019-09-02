Heavy bikes, cars rally for Kashmir

LAHORE : In a unique display of solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims, large number of heavy bike-riders and exotic car drivers rallied on the DHA main boulevard Sunday evening under the banner of National Kashmir Alliance, waving national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and raising slogans.

The rally was part of NKA’s Kashmir volunteers’ registration campaign which was led by vice-president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Khwaja Shahzad Nasir, young leader of NKA Hussain Ali Durrani and president of Heavy Bikers Association Sunny Chaudhry. When hundreds of bikers revving up their engines came on the DHA main boulevard along with precious car drivers, holding flags and playing national songs, large number of residents of DHA and other motorists joined them despite heavy showers and strong breeze.

The rally offered a rare and memorable sight for the residents and onlookers. It began from Lalik Jan Chowk and passed through Wateen Chowk and culminated after returning to Lalik Jan Chowk. The participants kept raising slogans against Indian PM Modi and in support of Kashmiri Muslims struggling for their freedom against Indian army.

Addressing the participants, Kh Shahzad Nasir said NKA and LCCI had begun the process of registration of Kashmir Volunteers in Lahore which was progressing at a fast pace, adding that the time was not far when millions of Pakistanis would march towards LoC as Kashmir volunteers. He said it was time that India should realise that no power on earth could stop Kashmir from becoming Pakistan.

NKA leader Hussain Ali Durrani said the registration campaign of Kashmir Volunteers was underway all over the country and thousands of Pakistanis were becoming volunteers on daily basis. He announced that the oath-taking ceremony of first batch of NKA’s Kashmir Volunteers comprising thousands would be held today (Monday) at Alhamra. Heavy Bikers Association president Sunny Chaudhry said he would reach Alhamra today along with hundreds of his colleagues in shape of a heavy bikers rally to take their oath. Ahmad Bajwa of Heavy Bikers said his groups would take along all the heavy bikers’ groups in the country in the Kashmir Solidarity Movement and NKA’s Kashmir Volunteers campaign to raise voice against Indian genocide of Kashmiri Muslims and usurpation of their human rights.