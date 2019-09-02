close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Greenwich University pledges support for Kashmiris

Karachi

 
September 2, 2019

The Greenwich University organised an event to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian-held Kashmir.

A large number of students, faculty members and staff of the varsity attended the event and shouted slogans for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.

Many students held placards and banners that were inscribed with slogans against the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Kashmir.

Greenwich University Vice Chancellor Seema Mughal also addressed the event and praised efforts of the government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

Lauding the movement of Kashmiris, she said the struggle for Kashmir's Independence will bear fruit one day.

