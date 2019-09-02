AJK premier says strong protest to be held in US on Modi’s arrival

LONDON: AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said strong protest will be held in the United States on the arrival of Indian premier Narendra Modi.

Addressing a presser in London, the AJK premier said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following into the footsteps of Hitler which resulted in the Second World War. He said (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) has occupied BJP, adding that Kashmir issue can only be solved through United Nations resolutions.

He said Kashmir is not a border dispute while he said occupied Kashmir has turned into biggest prison of the world while thousands of Indian troops have been deployed on more nine million people that brought life to a standstill.

He said they will set Kashmir free from Indian occupation, adding that India’s next target will be Pakistan.

He said Pakistani premier should play his role in this connection while Indian premier was thinking that his country is invincible that is his miscalculation.