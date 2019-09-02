close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
AFP
September 2, 2019

KLM to scrap 10 flights over ground staff strike

World

AFP
September 2, 2019

THE HAGUE: Dutch national carrier KLM will scrap 10 European flights on Monday due to a two-hour strike by ground staff demanding higher wages, an airline spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The move, which will see ground staff down tools between 8.00 am and 10.00 am (0600 GMT to 0800 GMT), comes after the airline and Dutch union federation FNV failed to reach an agreement.

“KLM have preventively decided to annul 10 European flights because of the strike,” Manel Vrijenhoek said. “We are still looking at which flights at this stage,” she told AFP.

