Sun Sep 01, 2019
0ur Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Cops to donate blood to thalassemia patients

LAHORE: Lahore police have decided to contribute to blood donations for thalassemia patients. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Lahore police and Sundas Foundation. 

CCPO BA Nasir was the chief guest of the ceremony held here on Saturday. SSP Admin Athar Waheed on behalf of the CCPO signed the MoU.

