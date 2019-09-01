Cops to donate blood to thalassemia patients

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore police have decided to contribute to blood donations for thalassemia patients. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Lahore police and Sundas Foundation.
CCPO BA Nasir was the chief guest of the ceremony held here on Saturday. SSP Admin Athar Waheed on behalf of the CCPO signed the MoU.
