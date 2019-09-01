Sikhs lauded for backing Pak stance on Kashmir

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction that the Sikh community from all over the world is supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and actively participated in the demonstrations held in the US and the UK in support of Kashmiri Muslims.

Religious freedom and security being provided to Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan is unprecedented, he said while addressing the first International Sikh Convention at Governor’s House on Saturday.

He said the Sikh community had become very close to Pakistan today. He said Pakistan was a peace-loving country. This message of peace and friendship by Pakistan is being appreciated in the whole world, he said. The CM said Pakistan on behalf of the participants in the convention strongly condemned the gross violation of human rights and torture of Kashmirs by Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. He said, “The past is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan always provided facilities to the local Sikh community and pilgrims from India for easy access to their religious places besides respecting their religious traditions.” Pakistan will always do the same, he added. He said that Punjab government had laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib which was being constructed on 10 acres of land at a cost Rs6 billion. He maintained that a substantial amount of Rs 15 crore had been provided for the construction of roads in Nankana Sahib. He said 100 per cent security and provision of other facilities to the Sikh pilgrims would be ensured on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. He said the government departments would be present to assist them round the clock.

The PTI government is fully active and vibrant in Punjab for the betterment, welfare and development of the minority brethren, he said, adding a substantial amount of Rs1 billion had been allocated for implementing the various programmes for welfare of minorities. He said, “We want to see all our minority brethren, including Sikhs, economically prosperous and political empowered. The convention was also addressed by Federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, provincial ministers Mehmoodur Rasheed, Taimoor Bhatti and international delegates.