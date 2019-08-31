close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

Smuggled tax

Newspost

 
August 31, 2019

This to the editorial ‘All about tax’ (August 30). It is obvious that the FBR is incapable of collecting taxes. I suggest that smugglers be given this job.

They’re much more efficient and are able to bring into the country anything on which duty is charged. I’m sure they will be able to achieve the collection target of Rs5.50 trillion or even more every year.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

