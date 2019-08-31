Smuggled tax

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This to the editorial ‘All about tax’ (August 30). It is obvious that the FBR is incapable of collecting taxes. I suggest that smugglers be given this job.
They’re much more efficient and are able to bring into the country anything on which duty is charged. I’m sure they will be able to achieve the collection target of Rs5.50 trillion or even more every year.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
