India wants Muslims’ genocide: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said India wanted to carry out genocide of the Muslims living in India.

He said that India would break up into pieces even if it dares to cast an evil eye on Pakistan. He said this while addressing a Kashmir Rally outside Lal Haveli in support of the Kashmiris and to protest against New Delhi for committing gross violations of Human Rights in the Indian-Held Kashmir.

The Kashmir Rally arranged by Awami Muslim League chief, Sheikh Rashid was attended by a large number of people, carrying Pakistan and Kashmir flags, chanting anti-Indian slogans and in support of the Kashmiris right to self determination.

The participants also carried placards and banners inscribed with different slogans condemning the killing of Kashmir and brutalities of the India Army. MNA Rashid Shafique and other political leaders and activists were also present in the solidarity rally.

Sheikh Rashid said Indian Prime Modi is bent upon killing Kashmiri Muslims which is not acceptable to Pakistan at any cost. "We, the Pakistanis, while forgetting all differences stand by the Muslims in Held Kashmir.

The Pakistan's Armed Forces are ready to repel all designs of India," he said. Rashid also condemned the strict curfew and lock down imposed in the IHK for the last 27 days. "If India tries to carry out any misadventure against Pakistan, we will retaliate strongly and absorb 22 parts of India into Pakistan by capturing them. War with India has already begun on the political, media and diplomatic forums. We would teach Indian a lesson if it dares to attack Pakistan."

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces, the railways minister said now the struggle for freedom of IHK from India’s clutches has begun which would succeed with its actualisation. Later, Sheikh Rashid led a big Kashmir Rally which marched towards Sabzi Mandi, Fawara Chowk, Bazar Talwaran before terminating at the Lal Haveli. While passing from different roads, the enthusiastic participants of the rally, including women, children, old and young raised full-throated slogans against India, Modi and in favour of the Kashmiri people.