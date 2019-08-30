Pak-China expo from September 2

LAHORE: All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association Chairman Go Dong has said that 7th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo is a good sign for Pakistan to play its role in aligning with this vision of its strategic and all-weathered partner, China.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) head office, he said keeping in view the vision, “I reckon that the role of PCJCCI becomes increasingly important in the near future.”

The expo is jointly organised by PCJCCI, Comsats University and Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd with the theme “Building knowledge-driven worldwide business cooperation platform for Pakistan”.

The exhibition commencing from September 2 would be held at the Expo Centre Lahore. Go Dong said that the exhibition would provide opportunities to all participants in different sectors, including, industrial machinery, auto parts, machine parts, building material, energy, electronic and electrical products and appliances, rehabilitation/fitness equipment, IT, processing machinery and more.

Over 100 plus leading Chinese companies are participating in this mega event, looking for developing joint ventures and partnerships in different industrial and business sectors.