Thu Aug 29, 2019
Asim Yasin
Bilawal demands resignation of NAB chairman

National

AY
Asim Yasin
August 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lambasted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not taking the notice on BRT Peshawar project while demanding the resignation of the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal with tweeting that he should resign if he is still too scared of his videos releases to investigate PTI.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through a tweet from his twitter account tweeted that Pakistan’s most expensive bus service was still not completed. “NAB sees no corruption. Hears no corruption and speak no corruption,” he tweeted.

He further tweeted that the NAB chairman should resign if he still too scared of his video releases to investigate PTI.

