No decision to close airspace yet: Qureshi

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision to close Pakistani airspace to India will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultation, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Qureshi was speaking in relation to federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet on Tuesday about the Khan considering to close airspace and transit routes to India. The foreign minister said there is no question of contacting the Indian side for negotiation.

He said that the international community is not as oblivious to the situation in the occupied valley as Indian steps have shocked the world.

Speaking during the meeting of Advisory Council on Foreign Policy in Islamabad, he said reports from international media and human rights organisations about atrocities being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir are alarming.

Qureshi said India wants to change the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through its unilateral actions. The foreign minister apprised the participants of the details of his recent contacts with important members of regional and international world to highlight the Indian atrocities.

He also apprised the council of his recent interaction with President Security Council, Secretary General UN Human Rights Commission and Secretary General OIC. He said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to innocent Kashmiris.

Separately, Qureshi told Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah that dire humanitarian situation resulting from the total lockdown of held Kashmir, requires the urgent and effective response from the international community.

The foreign minister spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart to apprise him of the latest developments in the disputed territory. The foreign minister highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, a press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s constructive engagement as a member of the UN Security Council. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah thanked the foreign minister for his detailed briefing.

He noted with concern the deteriorating situation in IOK and underlined the need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of disputes.