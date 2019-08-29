Disgraced cyclist Jan Ullrich fined for attack on escort

BERLIN: Disgraced former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich has been fined for attacking an escort in a Frankfurt hotel room, it emerged Wednesday.

In a statement, the state prosecutor in Frankfurt said without naming the accused that a former German professional cyclist had been fined 7,200 Euros ($7,985) on suspicion of bodily harm and attempted duress.

Ullrich, 45, had been placed under investigation for having attacked and injured a 31-year-old escort in his hotel room on August 10 2018. The former cycling star’s career ended in ignominy in 2007 following a doping scandal.