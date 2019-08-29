close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Ghulam Qadir Kazi tennis tournament begins

Sports

August 29, 2019

KARACHI: The organisers received 56 entries for the week-long Ghulam Qadir Kazi tennis tournament that commenced at WAPDA Sports Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The events are for two age categories, under-15 and under-25. Tin and bottle doubles have been added to accommodate seniors. According to draws, Nadir Bachani is top seed in under-25 singles and Huzaifa Almani is top seed in under-15 singles.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Huzaifa Almani beat A Aale 8-5; Ismail beat Saif Ali 8-6; Ahmed Ali beat Habib 8-5l; Mustafa beat Ayan Ali 8-2. In the first round of under-25 singles, Nadir Bachani beat Shahbaz Bachani 6-2, 6-3, Bilal Khan defeated Ali Tanoli 6-1, 6-3, Ghazanfar won against Shayan 6-4, 6-4; Abdul Samad Areejo beat Saad Almani 6-2, 6-3, Zeeshan thrashed Jalal 6-0, 6-0; Hasan smashed M Ali 6-0, 6-0; and Sheeraz Bhandh defeated Wasi 6-2, 6-1.

