Ghulam Qadir Kazi tennis tournament begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The organisers received 56 entries for the week-long Ghulam Qadir Kazi tennis tournament that commenced at WAPDA Sports Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The events are for two age categories, under-15 and under-25. Tin and bottle doubles have been added to accommodate seniors. According to draws, Nadir Bachani is top seed in under-25 singles and Huzaifa Almani is top seed in under-15 singles.
In the first round of under-15 singles, Huzaifa Almani beat A Aale 8-5; Ismail beat Saif Ali 8-6; Ahmed Ali beat Habib 8-5l; Mustafa beat Ayan Ali 8-2. In the first round of under-25 singles, Nadir Bachani beat Shahbaz Bachani 6-2, 6-3, Bilal Khan defeated Ali Tanoli 6-1, 6-3, Ghazanfar won against Shayan 6-4, 6-4; Abdul Samad Areejo beat Saad Almani 6-2, 6-3, Zeeshan thrashed Jalal 6-0, 6-0; Hasan smashed M Ali 6-0, 6-0; and Sheeraz Bhandh defeated Wasi 6-2, 6-1.
KARACHI: The organisers received 56 entries for the week-long Ghulam Qadir Kazi tennis tournament that commenced at WAPDA Sports Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The events are for two age categories, under-15 and under-25. Tin and bottle doubles have been added to accommodate seniors. According to draws, Nadir Bachani is top seed in under-25 singles and Huzaifa Almani is top seed in under-15 singles.
In the first round of under-15 singles, Huzaifa Almani beat A Aale 8-5; Ismail beat Saif Ali 8-6; Ahmed Ali beat Habib 8-5l; Mustafa beat Ayan Ali 8-2. In the first round of under-25 singles, Nadir Bachani beat Shahbaz Bachani 6-2, 6-3, Bilal Khan defeated Ali Tanoli 6-1, 6-3, Ghazanfar won against Shayan 6-4, 6-4; Abdul Samad Areejo beat Saad Almani 6-2, 6-3, Zeeshan thrashed Jalal 6-0, 6-0; Hasan smashed M Ali 6-0, 6-0; and Sheeraz Bhandh defeated Wasi 6-2, 6-1.