IT minister tests 5G services at Zong HQ

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visited Zong headquarters (HQ) to officially test Pakistan’s first-ever 5G services by Zong, China Mobile Pakistan.

Besides conducting the 5G test at Zong HQ, Dr Maqbool, accompanied by Zong Chairman and CEO Wang Hua, also visited the 5G experience centre. The facility provided a 5G experience through various innovative 5G use cases, harbingering the digital future.

Dr Maqbool praised Zong for its success in 5G trials, which placed Pakistan on the elite list of countries that were 5G ready. “This is a proud moment for both Pakistan and Zong. With the launch of 5G trials, we want to assure you that the advancement of ICT and digital-led development is of utmost importance for the government of Pakistan. In pursuance of our mission of a ‘Digital Pakistan’, we will soon be a country powering the digitalisation through 5G,” the minister said.

Zong Chairman and CEO Wang Hua said, “Zong’s strive to uplift the technological and digital landscape in Pakistan is aligned with the country’s vision to bring 5G services home.” With 5G readiness, he said Zong has demonstrated long-term commitment for developing the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.