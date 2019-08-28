Cheetay Logistics appoints new CEO

LAHORE: Cheetay Logistics (Pvt.) Ltd has announced appointed of Majid Khan as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Lahore native Khan, a graduate of Stanford University, has been working in the U.S. for the past two decades and has had a successful career investing in public and private companies globally. Most recently, he was a founding Principal at Tourbillon Capital, a $4 billion hedge fund in New York.

Cheetay Logistics is Pakistan’s first tech-enabled last mile logistics company. It operates in the NOW-Commerce space with primary focus on delivering food, groceries, parcels and pharmaceuticals.