close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 28, 2019

Cheetay Logistics appoints new CEO

Business

 
August 28, 2019

LAHORE: Cheetay Logistics (Pvt.) Ltd has announced appointed of Majid Khan as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Lahore native Khan, a graduate of Stanford University, has been working in the U.S. for the past two decades and has had a successful career investing in public and private companies globally. Most recently, he was a founding Principal at Tourbillon Capital, a $4 billion hedge fund in New York.

Cheetay Logistics is Pakistan’s first tech-enabled last mile logistics company. It operates in the NOW-Commerce space with primary focus on delivering food, groceries, parcels and pharmaceuticals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business