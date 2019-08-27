close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Two women commit suicide

National

FAISALABAD: Two women committed suicide over financial problems on Monday. Razia Bibi, wife of M Aslam of Chak 266/RB, consumed poison over financial issues and died. She was the mother of four children. In another incident, Naureen Bibi, wife of M Amjad of Roda Sultan Town, ate poison and died. Both the women were brought to Allied Hospital.

