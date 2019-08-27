Two women commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two women committed suicide over financial problems on Monday. Razia Bibi, wife of M Aslam of Chak 266/RB, consumed poison over financial issues and died. She was the mother of four children. In another incident, Naureen Bibi, wife of M Amjad of Roda Sultan Town, ate poison and died. Both the women were brought to Allied Hospital.
