Two women commit suicide

FAISALABAD: Two women committed suicide over financial problems on Monday. Razia Bibi, wife of M Aslam of Chak 266/RB, consumed poison over financial issues and died. She was the mother of four children. In another incident, Naureen Bibi, wife of M Amjad of Roda Sultan Town, ate poison and died. Both the women were brought to Allied Hospital.