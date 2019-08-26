close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Ahmed Faraz remembered

Islamabad

Islamabad: Renowned Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz was remembered on his 11th death anniversary on Sunday.

Ahmad Faraz was born in Kohat on 14th January 1931. He was considered one of the greatest modern Urdu poets of the last century. Faraz was his pseudonym takhallus whereas, his real name was Syed Ahmad Shah.

Outspoken about politics, he went into self-imposed exile during the Zia-ul-Haq era after he was arrested for reciting certain poems at a ‘mushaira’ criticising the military rule. He was awarded numerous national and international awards.

