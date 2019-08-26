Degrees of interest

I wish to bring attention to the serious issue of giving admission to students in universities, but not in their desired fields. The fact is that students are allotted subjects according to quotas and required seats in the department. If the student fails to score well enough in their fields then they are given subjects with no relevancy to their field, with the false promise that they can easily change their degree when they begin paying yearly fees. If this is the set policy of universities then they are failing their students in life by denying them opportunities. They should deny admission altogether rather than giving them false hopes.

The students’ knowledge of the subject is negligible and they are forced to study something that they have no interest in. Only focusing on revenue is not good for education and certainly not in a nation that desperately needs education so much. I hope that the relevant authorities can look into this matter promptly and stop such unjust practises from persisting.

Mujeeb A Samo

Larkana