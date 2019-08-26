Say no to plastic

Plastic bags are a major contributor to environmental pollution which is slowly killing our planet. Plastic bags must be banned in order to reduce pollution. They have been banned in many countries in order to ensure a cleaner and greener environment. Plastic bags are readily available in the market and are especially popular at the grocery stores since they come in handy for carrying grocery items. These are cheap and are also easy to carry but the cost we are paying for using these bags is far greater than what we think.

The problem is much more serious than it appears. Researchers have found that plastic bags are a major cause of water pollution. They are also responsible for making our agricultural lands infertile. Our country has passed laws banning the use of plastic bags in some cities. However, the implementation of this rule hasn’t been done properly. These bags are still available in the market. It is time each and every one of us stopped using plastic bags and understood the catastrophic rate at which plastic is destroying our environment. The use of plastic products must be lowered to ensure a cleaner environment.

Aamir Hussain

Karachi