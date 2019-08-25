CM Punjab National Karate Championship 2019

LAHORE: Wapda’s women and men karatekas dominated the second day’s proceedings clinching five gold medals in Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister National Men and Women Karate Championship is being organised under the banner of Sports Board Punjab.

Teams from the all affiliated units of Pakistan Karate Federation Wapda, Army, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Police, Navy and HEC are participating in the championships.

In women’s below 45kg category, Wapda’s Laiba Zia won gold medal convincingly. The silver medal was bagged by Army’s Naila Kosar while Balochistan’s Hameeda and HEC’s Iqra Anwar took bronze medal.

Wapda’s Beenish Akbar excelled in women’s below 50kg category and won gold medal followed by HEC’s Shaista Khalid (silver) and Railways Sabira Gul and Army’s Rabia Farooq (bronze medal).

The gold medal of women’s Individual Kata contest was also clinched by Wapda’s Shahida. Army’s Aiman remained runners up and captured silver medal. Islamabad’s Zeba Noori and Railway’s Farishta shared the bronze medals in women’s Individual Kata event.

In men’s Individual Kata contest, Wapda’s Nemat Hazara grabbed gold medal while Army’s M Sajjad finished second to win silver followed by Balochistan’s Ashfaq and Railway’s Rehmatullah who both won bronze medals.

In men’s below 60kg category, Ajab Khan of Wapda took gold medal with some wonderful performance. Army’s Faheem Haider seized silver while KP’s Asif Ali and Balochistan’s Abdul Azim finished third to bag bronze medals.

In men’s below 50kg event, Balochistan’s Abdul Aziz emerged triumphant and won a rare gold medal for his team. The remaining medals went to KP’s Noman Sher (silver), Army’s Mateen (bronze) and HEC’s Noman (bronze medal).

Chief guest Sabahat Rafiq, Chairperson United We Reach (UWR) & CEO in Lampro Mellon appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Karate Federation and organizing committee.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti planted a sapling under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other top officials were also present on this occasion.