Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Nawaz disqualified for concealing assets, submitting fake testimony: SC

August 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Saturday said former premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not declaring assets and submitting a fake testimony. The apex court observed that non-declaration of assets in nomination forms had made the system and people corrupt. Announcing its verdict on disqualification of a member assembly, the Supreme Court said any ease given to members in this regard would be harmful. The court said the results of non-declaration of assets would not be good. It further said actionable steps must be taken to tackle this situation, adding that PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had concealed assets of Capital FZE in 2013 nomination forms. In the verdict, the court said public representatives were not honest according to Article 62-1F of the Constitution and the court could not ignore the concealing of assets and submitting fake testimony.

